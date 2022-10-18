Sarah Michelle Gellar Praises Selma Blair After DWTS Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a message of support for her Cruel Intentions co-star and BFF Selma Blair after the actress' health found her stepping down from competing on Dancing with the Stars.

"Long before [Dancing With the Stars], I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you)," Gellar shared Monday night on Instagram.

"You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."

Gellar also thanked Blair's dance partner, Sasha Farber, for working with her friend, and for helping to make "happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage" for the show.

"Thank you for that gift," she continued. "And speaking of gifts [Selma] your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair."

Blair responded to Gellar's post by calling the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum her "heart and soul of all great things."

"The way this [Dancing With the Stars] experience with [Sasha Farber] and all of the cast…. Has rallied with true grit and JOY and determination has inspired me more than I can process," Blair wrote.

"I have been so fortunate to be loved by you. And now I have had the extreme elation and grace of dancing on a ballroom floor, and being lifted and carried by my loves," the star shared.

"And the public. It is a gift I will cherish forever. I love you so dearly. Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here's to many more. I love you. Thank you."

Blair revealed during Monday's telecast that she was unable to proceed with the competition.

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair explained to Farber.

"I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition."

"I pushed as far as I could."

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," the Heathers star added.

"It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

In the end, the pair performed one last time and landed a perfect, 40 out of 40 score.

"You really have inspired millions of people," Bruno Tonioli explained to Blair. "Your star has never shone brighter."

Len Goodman said, "If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains."

Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday at 8/7c on Disney+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.