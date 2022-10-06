See Exclusive Clip: Stunning Revelations Ahead of the Series Finale

Are you ready to say goodbye to See?

The hit Apple TV+ drama wraps up its run later this month.

Before we get to that, we have See Season 3 Episode 7, which brings plenty of conflict to the surface.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the installment that will surely switch things up.

Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) and Kofun (Archie Madekwe) get into quite the war of words in the clip as they both come to terms with the big changes.

It certainly leaves us with many questions as we head into the episode.

As previously reported, See Season 3 will conclude the Jason Moma drama.

"Almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest," the official logline reads.

"But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya to protect his tribe once more."

Starring alongside Momoa in the third season are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

The series is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström, and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comment with your thoughts.

Catch new episodes of See on Fridays on Apple TV+.

