S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Thai Hard

20-Squad is back, and it feels so good.

On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1, Hondo, Deacon, and Tan are in Bangkok and obviously, things don't go quite as planned when Hondo stumbles upon a heroin operation with his old military buddy, Joe.

With guest star Sean Maguire, the CBS series is starting its season strong with plenty of action and emotions.

This is the second time that a season on S.W.A.T. has begun in a different country and the third overall episode arc that has done that, not to mention that we got an elephant in the background in one scene, which may or may not have been planned.

You never know just what to expect when an episode of a series films in a completely different setting, but I have to say that it's so nice when it happens every so often.

We aren't confined to just HQ and different locations in and around Los Angeles.

We are introduced to different characters, who, yes, are only on the series for an episode or two at the most but still bring so much to the table.

It also shows that, obviously, there are other badass police officers in other countries, and seeing how different or not so different they do things is so fascinating.

Since Hondo and the guys are staying in Thailand through S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 2, we should see them team up with the Thai S.W.A.T. team again.

While it's understandable why they can't have the entire cast film outside the States, it would be nice to see the others leave HQ every once in a while.

Since Luca spent a considerable amount of time in Germany, Street definitely deserves a vacation after all that he's been through.

Meanwhile, I love how quickly Hicks knew that Hondo would want to spend more time in Thailand and already approved it in the papers before he even called.

It just shows how well he knows 20-Squad, even if it means they won't be back home anytime soon.

But I am excited to see what the home team will be doing with half the squad gone; they have already proven they can hold their own.

Speaking of holding your own, Lina Esco and Chris's absence has already been wildly felt.

From Deacon's mention of how great of a female S.W.A.T. officer she was to the definite void felt around HQ without her.

However, Chris' departure left an open spot on the team and who to take it but another female. Fans will remember S.W.A.T. Academy recruit Zoe Powell from S.W.A.T. Season 5, and she has quickly jumped into action.

Obviously, no one can ever remotely replace Chris or Lina Esco, But Anna Enger Ritch's Powell is a welcome addition to 20-Squad as 28-David.

We already got to see her a little bit last season, and she was so great.

I love that she's part of 20-Squad because she is already fitting in. I'm excited to see what storylines she gets and how she will continue inspiring young females.

With the departure of Lina Esco, someone else got promoted to series regular: Rochelle Aytes! Being in the opening sequence was a pleasant surprise, and the possibilities are endless for what her storylines will be.

Her chemistry with Shemar Moore is magical, and that was proven during their first round of being on-screen lovers in Criminal Minds.

I have loved Nichelle from the get-go, and it's clear that she loves Hondo.

We have seen how hard it is being the significant other of a police officer through Annie and a little bit of Bonnie. So getting another perspective of that while Nichelle is pregnant and she and Hondo are figuring out their future will definitely be something to look forward to as the season progresses.

We also got a little more information on Hondo and Nichelle's future, but Hondo mentioned that he and Nichelle weren't exactly in the mind to get married right now.

They are just focusing on the baby, but could they be hearing wedding bells in the future?

Hondo has a lot on his plate, so it wouldn't be surprising if the two of them don't take the next step just yet.

But the fact that they have been talking about it means that they have been talking about it.

Perhaps once Baby Hondo is here, things will change.

Of course, it's no surprise that the first scene of the season is immediate action.

Though this one is a little different, as it opens during the climax with Hondo and Joe already taken.

This makes you wonder just what happened between them and who these people are.

But then, when it goes back to before they were taken, the story starts to build up, and you can make more connections.

Sean Maguire plays Hondo's military buddy, Joe, and I didn't know how much I would love this duo.

This whole storyline with Joe makes me wish that we would get more backstory of Hondo's military past.

Although I love the little bits and pieces of background we get every so often, I would love to spend an entire episode doing just that.

It's clear that while Joe and Hondo may not talk as much, they immediately catch up like old friends as if no time has passed.

Hopefully, this won't be the last time we see Joe, despite him being in Thailand, and he and Hondo will work again soon. Maybe in Los Angeles next time.

Overall, I loved this episode.

Powell's dynamic with the team is already a great one, and I'm so excited to see what happens, as she's already fitting in with them.

With one more episode set in Thailand and Hondo trying to find the kid that helped him and Joe, things will only get much more intense.

So, Fanatics, what did you think of the S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere? Were you hoping for more, or did the action satisfy you?

What do you think will happen next week? Comment below and be sure to watch S.W.A.T. online anytime via TV Fanatic!

