The Serpent Queen Sneak Peek: Catherine Appeals to Rahima

Samantha Morton and Sennia Nanua are having a lot of fun this season as Catherine de Medici lures Rahima into her inner circle, gaining her trust while simultaneously educating her on the rules at court.

It's a psychological juxtaposition, to be sure.

Now, we've got an exclusive first look at The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5, where Catherine entices Rahima into another mission on her behalf.

Rahima has come a long way from her first meeting with Catherine.

She has gone from a timid young woman chosen as the least likely to cause interference with the wicked queen to a trusted confidante.

What we cannot tell is how much of what Catherine shares with Rahima is true what she's saying merely to ensure that her objectives are met.

In this clip, Catherine and Rahima are strolling in the woods, far from Catherine's retinue.

Catherine is making a grave request of Rahima. It is of the utmost importance because Catherine believes that her son's wife, Mary, is conspiring against her with Mary's cousin, Queen Elizabeth of England.

Rahima knows enough about politics to wonder why the two women who despise each other would be conspiring together.

Because the only thing they hate more than each other is Catherine de Medici.

Catherine has discovered a letter indicating their conspiratory nature against Catherine, a mere commoner who has gained considerable power at court, and she wonders if there could be further evidence to support it.

Of course, Catherine could not possibly do it alone.

The woods are a strange place to discuss such measures, but nowhere is safe.

With their lives intertwined, the fate of the country hangs in the balance, or so Catherine hopes Rahima will believe.

While we wait for another exciting episode of The Serpent Queen, airing Sunday at 10/9c

