Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss Halloween Episode of Dancing With the Stars After Testing Positive for COVID

at .

Gabby Windey will have a new partner on Monday's Dancing With the Stars.

Val Chmerkovskiy will not be present on the Halloween edition of the hit reality series after testing positive for COVID-19.

The pro dancer revealed the news Friday in an Instagram video.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy speaks onstage during the 2018 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

"I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," said in the clip.

"It sucks majorly — for lack of a better, more profound word. But the good thing is that Gabby tested negative so we're still in it."

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - Dancing With the Stars

The star went on to reveal that Alen Bersten will compete in his place as Gabby's partner.

"The great thing is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan [Bersten] who's gonna step in, learn the routine and partner with Gabby this Monday."

Chmerkovskiy confirmed he would be back on the show next week, and that he felt "fine."

He asked fans to vote him and Gabby through so that they can compete next week.

Val Chmerkovskiy attends the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game

"This is a huge bummer, I'm very disappointed," he said.

"I feel like I let some people down, and selfishly, was really looking forward to this week's routine, being Halloween, being Argentine Tango."

"I really love this routine but the good thing is Gabby knows it, Gabby's ready and Alan's gonna do a great job and you guys are gonna vote us through, so I'll be back next week."

"Again, thank you for all your support all season long," he added. "I feel fine, I will be back — this is a minor setback for a major comeback, and thank you."

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asians"

Gabby and Val have been a dominant force during the 31st season of the show, drawing strong scores and rave critiques from the judging panel.

They have a great shot at making it to the end of the competition and taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.

What are your thoughts on Alan stepping in to help his friend?

Are you ready for the Halloween spectacular on Dancing with the Stars?

Hit the comments.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31: Cast Photos Revealed!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Dancing With the Stars Quotes

Unless that ankle's broken, we're dancing.

Tonya Harding

You're doing splits, Carrie Ann's pulling out her weave, I'm mean, it's getting crazy.

Erin

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Photos

Perfect 40 - Dancing With the Stars
The Last Dance for Sasha and Selma - Dancing With the Stars
Sasha and Selma's Last Dance - Dancing With the Stars
Selma and Sasha - Dancing With the Stars
Bond Night - Dancing With the Stars
Teresa on the Premiere - Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Videos

NeNe Leakes & Derek Hough - Afro Jazz
NeNe Leakes & Derek Hough - Afro Jazz
Charlie White & Peta Murgatroyd - Rumba
Charlie White & Peta Murgatroyd - Rumba
Cody Simpson & Sharna Burgess - Foxtrot
Cody Simpson & Sharna Burgess - Foxtrot
  1. Dancing With the Stars
  2. Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss Halloween Episode of Dancing With the Stars After Testing Positive for COVID