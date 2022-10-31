Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss Halloween Episode of Dancing With the Stars After Testing Positive for COVID

Gabby Windey will have a new partner on Monday's Dancing With the Stars.

Val Chmerkovskiy will not be present on the Halloween edition of the hit reality series after testing positive for COVID-19.

The pro dancer revealed the news Friday in an Instagram video.

"I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," said in the clip.

"It sucks majorly — for lack of a better, more profound word. But the good thing is that Gabby tested negative so we're still in it."

The star went on to reveal that Alen Bersten will compete in his place as Gabby's partner.

"The great thing is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan [Bersten] who's gonna step in, learn the routine and partner with Gabby this Monday."

Chmerkovskiy confirmed he would be back on the show next week, and that he felt "fine."

He asked fans to vote him and Gabby through so that they can compete next week.

"This is a huge bummer, I'm very disappointed," he said.

"I feel like I let some people down, and selfishly, was really looking forward to this week's routine, being Halloween, being Argentine Tango."

"I really love this routine but the good thing is Gabby knows it, Gabby's ready and Alan's gonna do a great job and you guys are gonna vote us through, so I'll be back next week."

"Again, thank you for all your support all season long," he added. "I feel fine, I will be back — this is a minor setback for a major comeback, and thank you."

Gabby and Val have been a dominant force during the 31st season of the show, drawing strong scores and rave critiques from the judging panel.

They have a great shot at making it to the end of the competition and taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.

