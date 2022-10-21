Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Who returned?

A familiar face to longtime franchise fans made their grand return on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4.

Catherine helped the team navigate a case involving an entire family being murdered in their home.

Meanwhile, Catherine tried to reconnect with her daughter after realizing that they were living near to each other.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.