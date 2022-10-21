Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

Who returned?

A familiar face to longtime franchise fans made their grand return on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4.

Looking for Connections - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4

Catherine helped the team navigate a case involving an entire family being murdered in their home.

Meanwhile, Catherine tried to reconnect with her daughter after realizing that they were living near to each other.

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Catherine: Penny, gloves and booties. You and I got the rough stuff ... inside.
Penny: Yes, ma'am.

Glove up. Stuff your kits. Call your loved ones. Don't tell them to wait up. It's going to be a long one.

Catherine [to the team]

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Looking for Connections - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4
All Hands on Deck - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4
Catherine's A-storyline - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4
Emotional Case - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4
Estranged Daughter - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4
Sampling Blood - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4
  1. CSI: Vegas
  2. CSI: Vegas Season 2
  3. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 4
  4. Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 4