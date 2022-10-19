Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Tiffany manage to get help with the case?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 5, a wealthy accountant was gunned down for secretly testifying against a notorious drug lord.

Supportive Partner - FBI Season 5 Episode 4

As the team's investigation continued into what really happened, there was some help on the way.

Meanwhile, Nina prepared for her big departure from the team after her work concluded.

FBI Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Leone was a good guy. He just got stuck at the intersection of greed and stupidity.

U.S. Attorney Chan [to Isobel]

Tiffany: You don't miss much.
Witness: I'm an artist. Details are my life.
Tiffany: Ours too.

FBI Season 5 Episode 5

FBI Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Debating Motivation - FBI Season 5 Episode 5
Seeking Outside Help - FBI Season 5 Episode 5
Taking Aim - FBI Season 5 Episode 5
Nabbing a Suspect - FBI Season 5 Episode 5
Nina Leads - FBI Season 5 Episode 5
Locating Clues - FBI Season 5 Episode 5
