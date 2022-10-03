Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Were the years good to the vampires?

On Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1, Louis De Ponte Du Lac looked to speak with Daniel Molloy some fifty years after their first interview.

Dancing Brothers - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 1

In doing so, some surprising secrets about vampires came to the surface.

With such a thrilling tale, Louis had to decide how to bring it to the world.

Would people accept vampires, or would there be something else at play?

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Lestat: I had plans to make a new life for myself in St. Louis. That was to be my destiny. And now I know I was right, only it turns out the saint is not a city but a handsome man with the most agreeable disposition.
Lily: You're his destiny, Louis.
Lestat: Destined to be very good friends.

Louis: You've grown old, Daniel.
Daniel: Yeah, well, mortality beats a heavy drum.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1

