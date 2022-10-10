Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

How did Louis manage to come to terms with being a vampire?

On Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2, the new vampire learned the ins and outs under Lestat's watchful eye.

Dapper and Dandy - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2

In the present, Louis continued to tell his story to Molloy, but there was a sudden turn of events in Dubai that changed everything.

Elsewhere, a former villain returned as a vampire, determined to make a big change.

Hunting is an art. You have the power to subdue anyone you want, but sometimes restraint is your most powerful weapon.

Lestat [to Louis]

Molloy: You were fucking loaded.
Louis: Beyond articulation.

A Lifetime Ago - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Dapper and Dandy - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Picking Up the Girl - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Walking the Streets - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Out by the Door - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Molloy At Dinner - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
