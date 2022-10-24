Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Louis and Lestat prove to be excellent vampire parents?

On Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 4, things took a turn when Claudia's transformation uprooted their living situation.

Bearing Gifts - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Claudia tried to come to terms with her new reality as a member of the undead.

As a result, everyone tried to help her through the transition period.

Who tried to derail everything they worked for?

Use the video above to watch Interview With the Vampire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Claudia: So, I'm supposed to kill him?
Louis: You don't have to. There's always the birds and the beasts.
Lestat: Or you can endeavor on an experience that feels like eating syrup while writing in the wind.

Claudia: We're a family.
Louis: Yeah. With no secrets.

