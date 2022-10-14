Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 4

at .

Did the gang manage to find out the truth?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4, a young aythor was found dead after a tell-all book went public.

Trying to Salvage the Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4

Cosgrove turned to a former mentor for help with the case.

Elsewhere, Price had an uphill battle in court when a search and seizure was deemed illegal.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4 Quotes

Woman: Can I help you?
Shaw: We're looking for Victor Bernini.
Woman: Join the club.

Scott: I had to work last night. It's an ax store and bar.
Shaw: Axes and alcohol. What could go wrong?

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4 Photos

Battling for Justice - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4
Trying to Salvage the Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4
Did the Cops Screw Up? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4
Fighting to Keep Evidence In - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4
An Uphill Battle - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4
Working with Cosgrove's Mentor - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4
  1. Law & Order
  2. Law & Order Season 22
  3. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4
  4. Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 4