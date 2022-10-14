Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 4

Did the gang manage to find out the truth?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 4, a young aythor was found dead after a tell-all book went public.

Cosgrove turned to a former mentor for help with the case.

Elsewhere, Price had an uphill battle in court when a search and seizure was deemed illegal.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.