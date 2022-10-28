Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Stabler have enough evidence to put down the Brotherhood for good?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5, he was left in the courtroom to make a big change.

Stabler is Curious - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, the task force set their sights on a dangerous criminal gang posing as police.

Elsewhere, Reyes found a surprising connection to the suspects they had been searching for.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

This is my own division of the NYPD. The Robin Hood. We steal from the rich and give to ourselves.

Man

Rollins: Maria, the only people you are helping are the ones who hurt you. Tell us what happened so we can punish them.
Maria: Only God can punish them.
Stabler: So let me be your backup.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5 Photos

Searching for Connections - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5
Testifying Against the Brotherhood - Law & Order: Organized Crimme - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5
A Surprising Connection - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5
Fake Police - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5
Unwelcome News - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5
A Criminal Gang - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5
