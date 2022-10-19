Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Max believe a nurse who was the subject of a malpractice probe?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 5, Max examined the evidence and made a decision.

Meanwhile, Reynolds went the extra mile to help a group of patients poisoned in their own building.

Elsewhere, Bloom made a startling admission to her sister.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.