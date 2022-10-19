Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Max believe a nurse who was the subject of a malpractice probe?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 5, Max examined the evidence and made a decision.

Meanwhile, Reynolds went the extra mile to help a group of patients poisoned in their own building.

Elsewhere, Bloom made a startling admission to her sister.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Vanessa: You ever think about getting clean?
Lauren: Sometimes.

Max: Please, let Andrea go home to her kids.
Agent: She will, in ten years. She already took a plea.

