Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Rosalind kill another member of the team?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, the villain returned with a vengeance and Bailey's life was left hanging in the balance.

Full Circle Chen - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4

With the clock ticking, the LAPD and the FBI joined forces.

Nolan was forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

I came back because I missed you.

Rosalind

I'm a psychopath; you should know that by now.

Rosalind

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 Photos

Psycopathic Call -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4
Full Circle Chen - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4
Putting Himself at Risk -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4
Peering Down -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4
Saving Bailey -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4
Bailey's Colleague - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4
