Alison Sweeney and Marlo Thomas Tease Hallmark's A Magical Christmas Village

Alison Sweeney has been a Hallmark staple for years, and Luke Macfarlane isn't far behind.

We're in for a real treat tonight when Alison and Luke are joined by the amazing Marlo Thomas (That Girl!) for A Magical Christmas Village.

Who doesn't need a little Christmas magic in their lives?

Here's what we know about the lastest movie in Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas extravaganza.

Summer is an architect living in a small town where she's raising her young daughter Chloe.

Summer's relationship with her mother, Vivian, could be a lot better, and she gets the chance to recitfy that when Vivian needs a place to stay.

Summer's orderly life becomes a a little more chaotic when she invites Vivian to move into her home during the transition.

Vivian is truly into the holiday spirit, and upon moving in, sets up an heirloom miniature Christmas village that resenbles their town.

This little town is magical, Vivian tells Chloe, as it grants Christmas wishes.

As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-live events begin to mimic the scenes she creates, including Summer's chance meeting with Ryan, a newcomer to their community.

Summer and Ryan soon discover they have a lot in common, and as they spend more time together, Summer begins to open her heart again to love.

Living under the same roof again also helps Summer and Vivian reconnect, rebuilding their fractured relationship.

With the help of the magical Christmas village, there is hope that the family will be brought closer together once again.

We had the chance to chat with Alison and Marlo during a Hallmark press event, and the two couldn't be more charming and connected.

We have no doubt that their connection will work wonders for Summer and Vivian, too.

Take a look at the interview.

A Magical Christmas Village premieres tonight at 8/7 only on Hallmark Channel.

You can find more of Hallmark's Coundown to Christmas lineup Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the Christmas holiday!

