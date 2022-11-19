Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell Talk Three Wise Men and a Baby and You Won't Stop Laughing!

Are you ready for the event of the season?

Yes, I'm talking about the first time three Hallmark Hunks, as they're called, take the screen together.

In Three Wise Men and a Baby, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell give brotherhood a try, with a little adorable baby sprinkled on top. What's not to love?

If you read our interview with Margaret Colin about the movie, you know that this Christmas movie leans funny.

And really, you've seen plenty of Hallmark movies, so you probably think that you've seen them go funny already.

Could it really be as funny as I'm suggesting?

What you need to remember is that Three Wise Men and a Baby is a first.

It's the first time that three of Hallmark's biggest male stars -- Walker, Hynes, and Campbell -- share the same real estate, and these guys are having a ball.

Walker stars as Luke Brenner, aka Mr. Perfect. He's an all-star firefighter and poster boy for physical health and clean living.

For the moment, Luke lives at home with his mom, Barbara (Colin). His brothers, Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Paul), aren't far behind.

If you know anything about brothers, it won't come as a surprise that their sibling rivalry is super time consuming and has driven them apart.

As people, Luke, Taylor, and Stephan couldn't be more different.

If Luke is Mr. Perfect, Taylor is the gamer geek. He's an opinionated video game designer whose opinions don't win him any employee of the year awards.

Stephan, the pet therapist, is the shy guy because seeing people makes him want to stick his head in the ground.

So, when discovers a baby at the firehouse with a note addressed to him, he hopes Barbara will lend him the help he needs to care for the little guy, but when her sister suffers a medical emergency, it's all brothers on deck to care for a baby.

One by one, they take turns caring for the baby with disastrous results.

When it's Luke's turn, he things he's got it all shored up, after all, he's got it all going on. But his baby disaster takes the cake.

They may not be the best of friends, but they need to team up to care for the baby.

As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers.

They also repair damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives...all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

If you remember Three Men and a Baby, you know how funny it is watching men get into the baby groove, so hopefully, you're getting the picture of the goofiness to come from Three Wise Men and a Baby.

And if you're still not buying it, maybe you need to see Walker, Hynes, and Campbell sharing the same space as a sort of preview.

I had the amazing opportunity to catch them for a Zoom interview, and they do not disappoint.

Take a look:

OK, so how excited are you NOW to see Three Wise Men and a Baby?

You'll get your chance to see the final product when it premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, November 19 at 8/7c.

Believe me, this is the event of the season, and you don't want to miss it!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.