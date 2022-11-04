Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Intimate Angels

Could love be in the air -- or is that just the smell of the Blockbuster bathroom?

Friendship is the them of Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 7.

Connie needs a new one while Percy and Timmy re-examine theirs.

It was shocking how mean the staff was to Connie when she came in late. They should have ALL been sorry immediately, not only after they found out her friend had died.

It was nice of Eliza to step up into a friend role to help Connie through her grief, but it just shows that for all the camaraderie, sometimes work friends should simply be work friends, and that's where the buck stops.

Now and then, a work colleague becomes a tried and true lifelong friend, and it is special when it happens. You just can't force it.

It is hard to make friends in the real world these days, especially as an adult. It's harder still when a dear friend dies.

It was sweet of Kayla, Eliza, and Hannah to step up and help with Connie's matchmaking, recognizing their limits but still wanting to support their co-worker.

We had no idea there were so many flavors of old weirdo. Kayla Permalink: We had no idea there were so many flavors of old weirdo.

For a moment, it seemed like the conclusion was veering towards giving Connie space to grieve and accept the loss of her good friend.

But no, it was as simple as replacing Helen with another woman with whom Connie could watch her telenovela.

It's great to include the other local business owners, like Rene and Patrice, within the narrative as characters in their own right -- but damn, poor Helen, forgotten just like that! These folks are weirdly emotionally stunted.

I always say memoirs are the light in the tunnel of our collective soul.

What does this say about Blockbuster employees? Should us former video store clerks feel personally attacked? Or just recognize that you might have to be a little weird to work at a Blockbuster?

Last week he printed his own 15-page bridge to “Uptown Funk.” He’s a shockingly proficient lyricist, but still.

Finally, after encouragement from Carlos, Timmy stood up to Percy -- not once, but twice!

This has been a long time coming.

When Timmy expressed his genuine feelings, Percy responded with passive-aggressive trolling. When Timmy confronted him again, Percy didn't exactly counter with anything he hadn't already said or implied. He misses hanging out with Timmy. Boo-hoo!

Once again, why does Percy see this as an excuse to antagonize his friend at the potential detriment of Timmy's business and multiple people's jobs? How self-absorbed can you get?

Percy got let off too easily. They indeed have a history, and Percy has been there for Timmy in the past, but the relationship feels incredibly lopsided. Why should Timmy have to endure Percy's abuse just because Percy is in a position of power over him?

It's hard not to feel for Timmy. Timmy wants to believe that his friend is a good person, even though it's been a long time since Percy has done anything thoughtful or kind for Timmy.

Eliza is definitely still raw after Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 6. She's clearly upset that Timmy is actually making a meaningful connection with another woman, even if she tries to hide it.

Timmy declares himself done with dating apps -- and then, wouldn't you know it? Carol's daughter shows up.

I am looking to meet someone in the real world, because you can’t find a “you complete me” on an app. Although, apparently, You Complete Me is an app for people who are into Wordle. Sexually.

Lena is kind, friendly, pretty, and loves Blockbuster -- she's basically perfect! Timmy's awkwardness in asking her out was endearing, his cheesy pickup line was imbued with enough self-deprecation and sincerity to work on Lena, and she was willing to give him a shot.

Eliza better poop or get off the pot with Aaron if she wants a chance with Timmy. She can't keep stringing her husband (and herself) along if she's not feeling it. She's doing her best to make it work, but in this "trying to make it work" time, she's reevaluated that she doesn't want to be with Aaron anymore.

Eliza needs to give herself permission to go after what she wants, not just what she thinks is right.

Her daughter is in college. Yes, divorce is traumatic for the kids involved, no matter their age -- Timmy is a shining example of that -- but staying in a marriage where there's more resentment than love is not the solution.

It's not like Eliza hasn't tried, but her heart is just not in it anymore -- potential relationship with Timmy notwithstanding. It's apparent she's not in it for the long haul with Aaron.

Are you rooting for Eliza and Timmy, or do you think Eliza should focus on herself?

What do you think of Percy's attitude towards Timmy? Are you as fed up as he is (and we are)?

Let us know in the comments!

