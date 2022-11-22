Dancing With the Stars: Who Won Season 31?Paul Dailly at .
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 waltzed to a close Monday night on Disney+.
Shangela, Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio, and Gabbey Windey performed twice with their pro dancers during the finale season.
The finale kicked off with the pro dancers, including the departing Cheryl Burke, performing an incredible opening number.
Heading into the finale, Charli and Mark Ballas and Gabbey and Val Chmerkovskiy found themselves well ahead of the competition.
Each team has been consistently great, so there was a good chance they would comprise the final two.
But first. Let's take a look at the scores.
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson
Redemption Quickstep: 36 out of 40
Freestyle: 40 out of 40
TOTAL: 76 out of 80
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas
Redemption Jive: 40 out of 40
Freestyle: 40 out of 40
TOTAL: 80 out of 80
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Redemption Quickstep: 36 out of 40
Freestyle: 40 out of 40
TOTAL: 76 out of 80
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy
Redemption Cha-Cha: 40 out of 40
Freestyle: 40 out of 40
TOTAL: 80 out of 80
Dancing With the Stars has been known for having over-stuffed finales, but without commercial breaks, this finale was on another level.
After an excruciatingly long episode, the results played out like this:
#4 Shangela and Gleb
#3 Wayne and Witney
#2 Gabby and Val
#1 Charli and Mark
Many people called those results heading into the finale, but the performances were all fantastic.
The move to Disney+ has reinvigorated the show, and it will be exciting to see how the former ABC reality series will be able to top that as we head into Season 32.
What are your thoughts on the winner?
Did you think Charli would steamroll the entire competition?
Hit the comments.
Dancing With the Stars returns next year on Disney+.
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.