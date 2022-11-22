Dancing With the Stars: Who Won Season 31?

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 waltzed to a close Monday night on Disney+.

Shangela, Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio, and Gabbey Windey performed twice with their pro dancers during the finale season.

The finale kicked off with the pro dancers, including the departing Cheryl Burke, performing an incredible opening number.

Heading into the finale, Charli and Mark Ballas and Gabbey and Val Chmerkovskiy found themselves well ahead of the competition.

Each team has been consistently great, so there was a good chance they would comprise the final two.

But first. Let's take a look at the scores.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Redemption Quickstep: 36 out of 40

Freestyle: 40 out of 40

TOTAL: 76 out of 80

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Redemption Jive: 40 out of 40

Freestyle: 40 out of 40

TOTAL: 80 out of 80

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Redemption Quickstep: 36 out of 40

Freestyle: 40 out of 40

TOTAL: 76 out of 80

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Redemption Cha-Cha: 40 out of 40

Freestyle: 40 out of 40

TOTAL: 80 out of 80

Dancing With the Stars has been known for having over-stuffed finales, but without commercial breaks, this finale was on another level.

After an excruciatingly long episode, the results played out like this:

#4 Shangela and Gleb

#3 Wayne and Witney

#2 Gabby and Val

#1 Charli and Mark

Many people called those results heading into the finale, but the performances were all fantastic.

The move to Disney+ has reinvigorated the show, and it will be exciting to see how the former ABC reality series will be able to top that as we head into Season 32.

What are your thoughts on the winner?

Did you think Charli would steamroll the entire competition?

Hit the comments.

Dancing With the Stars returns next year on Disney+.

