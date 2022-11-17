Dangerous Liaisons Exclusive Clip: Loose Threads

Dangerous Liaisons continues to titillate, tease, and torment.

There seems to be no end to Camille and Valmont's mind games, but they still can't help but flirt.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode, which sees the former lovers meeting in a most unlikely place.

In the dressing room - Dangerous Liaisons

Dangerous Liaisons has made such a splash that it has already been picked up for a second season.

It's a prequel series to the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos and play by Christopher Hampton (which was made into a film by Stephen Frears).

The new Camille - Dangerous Liaisons

Camille (Alice Englert) last saw Valmont (Nicholas Denton) attempting to seduce a wealthy older woman at the opera.

Here she makes an offer -- and demands.

At Madame Berthe's dress shop, Camille has never looked more regal in a magnificent pink gown.

In fact, Pascal doesn't even recognize her.

Powdered Valmont - Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 1

More playful banter follows, giving way to veiled insults, accusations, and threats.

But don't worry, there's still a healthy amount of sexual tension! It is Valmont and Camille, after all.

Enjoy Andrea Flesch's confection-like costumes while these two still have their clothes on.

Check out the exclusive clip right here:

How can he refuse when she asks so nicely?

Let us know what you think in the comments, and come back to TV Fanatic after each episode for our full reviews and recaps.

Dangerous Liaisons airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on STARZ.

Mary Littlejohn is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.

