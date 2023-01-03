Dangerous Liaisons, Becoming Elizabeth, and Step Up Pulled From Starz Following Cancellations

It looks like pulling shows from streaming services is not exclusive to HBO Max.

According to Deadline, Starz has pulled Dangerous Liaisons, Becoming Elizabeth, and Step Up from its streaming platform.

All three shows have been canceled in recent months, but removing completed episodes from the place they called home is a big surprise.

It’s unclear whether any of the shows will materialize on another platform down the line, but for now, we should probably expect similar announcements from other streaming services.

HBO and HBO Max canceled many shows last year following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Shows like Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Love Life, and Fboy Island were all purged from the platform.

At the time, there were questions about where the shows would end up, and more recently, we learned that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to license them to ad-supported streaming services.

The same could be true for the trio of Starz shows, but with the news that Lionsgate is planning to spin off its studio from the premium cabler, there are probably questions about where some of these shows should air.

Stephen Amell, who stars in the premium cabler’s drama series Heels, signaled there were some changes on the horizon at the cabler.

In an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Amell revealed that the show wrapped production on its second season back in July.

“They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, ‘untangling’ that partnership,’” Amell said of the Lionsgate splitting from Starz.

“As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom.”

“So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July, and we don’t have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3.”

Amell stated that the show should be on the air within the next few months but said that talks for a third season are almost underway.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.