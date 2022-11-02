Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in a Lot of Trouble

Jen and Judy return to Netflix for one last ride.

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me, premiering November 17 on the streaming service.

We should prepare for a lot of laughs and drama as our two favorites find themselves in very different places.

"Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) return, ready to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that's above the law. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news," Netflix's official logline shares.

"When the FBI takes over Steve’s murder case, Jen is confronted with the dire consequences of taking a life, and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity."

"Meanwhile, Judy faces her own existential crisis when her life is threatened by an unexpected force from her past and Ben (James Marsden) wrestles with his darkest demons."

"This season, no one’s future is guaranteed. Will Jen and Judy get away with their lives?"

"And can they save each other? From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, the final season of DEAD TO ME delivers shocking twists, unexpected turns, and the kind of laughter you can only share with your best friend," Netflix's description concludes.

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler, Diana Maria Riva, Brandon Scott, Natalie Morales, Garret Dillahunt, Frances Conroy, Max Jenkins, and Valerie Mahaffey star in the riveting comedy.

The final season has had a long road to the screen, with production shutting fown for five months following Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,'” Applegate said of her experience to the New York Times.

“And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time."

“Although it’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine,'” she added. “Acceptance? No. I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

Check out the trailer below.

