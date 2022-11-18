Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Old Times

Sometimes all you need to do to truly understand someone is to put yourself in their shoes. Or, remember all the great things you loved about them before the relationship turned sour.

Jake and Bode have to put aside their issues on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 to work together and save four lives, theirs included.

This turn of events reignites something they liked about each other from their past, and this could be the second beginning of the rest of their friendship.

Bode's biggest shortcoming is that he thinks he can waltz back into the lives of people who care about him after being gone for so long and expect everything to go on as it always had. He makes the mistake of assuming that just because he has set his mind on changing, he will exude the aura of a changed man.

When he calls Jake to apologize -- or explain -- about him calling Gabriella, he makes the mistake of expecting forgiveness.

Even though he hadn't said it yet, Jake missed him. One can hear his voice's pain when he says they assumed Bode had died.

To just up and leave like that without telling anyone where you've been for years is another shitty. I don't think Jake is upset so much about Bode calling Gabriella. He might be upset because it is he that Bode is supposed to call.

Bode, you were gone for so long, we assumed you were dead. I'm done worrying about you. Jake Permalink: Bode, you were gone for so long, we assumed you were dead. I'm done worrying about you.

Permalink: Bode, you were gone for so long, we assumed you were dead. I'm done worrying about you.

The fact that they don't talk anymore like they used to is sad, and he shows this sadness the only way he knows how by being aggressive.

This episode showed that there is a possibility for the three of them to reclaim what they had lost before, even more for Bode and Jake.

Seeing them work together and show concern for each other was refreshing. They have been at each other's throats for the past five episodes, and it was starting to get old.

Coming into this episode, I dreaded having to see them fight again. I'm glad they decided to make up sooner rather than later.

Eve also got to shine in this episode. Sure she went through some trauma, but that's part of the job.

She was a badass through and through for the entirety of the hour. How many can boast of having saved another human single-handedly? Literally, with one arm? Not many, I think.

I've dislocated my shoulder but still operational. I'm going to make contact with the patient. Eve Permalink: I've dislocated my shoulder but still operational. I'm going to make contact with the patient.

Permalink: I've dislocated my shoulder but still operational. I'm going to make contact with the patient.

She thrived because she didn't have to babysit those two men-children.

Bode and Jake sorting out their issues would be beneficial not only for their sakes but also for everyone else around them because it must be draining to try and keep them apart every time they share the same space.

Sometimes, all you need to give people is time to come to certain realizations.

Gabriella values her father's opinion more than any other person. She felt pretty gutted when he disapproved of her new career choice,

Now, I understand where Manny is coming from.

She is his daughter, for starters. This job requires running toward danger when other people are running from it. The sheer thought of that must make a parent feel a certain way.

Second, we can all agree that Gabriella made that choice hastily. Her motivations are unclear, but they must be a cause for concern.

Toward the end of the hour, Manny realizes that while physical strength is needed to do this job, it also needs someone with a square head on their shoulder, and if anyone has it, it's Gabriella.

He realizes there is no need to be overprotective; Gabriella will just be fine.

Apart from Gabriella, Manny seems to be at the end of the rope with many people, Bode included.

Bode has guts; you have to give him that. Manny appears like he is about to slap someone into tomorrow when they start bothering him.

Now Bode was going to come around asking for favors like that? While every single inmate there could use the same favor?

From here on out, everything is by the book. You understand that? So stop buzzing around asking for early release like a quarterback on prom night. Manny Permalink: From here on out, everything is by the book. You understand that? So stop buzzing around...

Permalink: From here on out, everything is by the book. You understand that? So stop buzzing around...

Bode must stop expecting everyone to accept that he is changed and work toward showing that change in action.

You can trust some people to kick you when you are down.

Vince's brother was a prime example of this. The woman is going through something, for Pete's sake. Couldn't you wait before trying to get her fired and taking her job?

We can all agree that we prefer seeing Jake and Bode as friends. The chemistry between Max Thieriot and Jordan Calloway is off the charts.

They still care about each other, as seen when Bode revealed that his mom was sick. Jake knew better than to press the argument. When Jake's line has a problem, Bode is there to help out. This also doesn't pass without some friendly banter.

Bode was willing to end his newfound friendship with Gabriella for Jake's sake. Jake was willing to visit him, despite everything he must be feeling. They are both ready to reach out to the other person.

Before I knew how much it bothered Jake to see us talking, It's over the line. Bode Permalink: Before I knew how much it bothered Jake to see us talking, It's over the line.

Permalink: Before I knew how much it bothered Jake to see us talking, It's over the line.

Lord knows Manny needs them not to be fighting every two seconds. He can't put out fires when trying to keep more from being lit by his crew.

We would love to know what you thought about this episode. Did you enjoy the action it came with? Did you love seeing Bode and Jake squash their beef, albeit momentarily?

Do you want to see more of Jake and Bode as friends?

Was Bode right in breaking up interactions with Gabriella, who also needs someone to talk to and could have used Bode's ear?

Let us know in the comments what you think about this episode and what might happen next.

It's yours to watch Fire Country online anytime you need right here at TV Fanatic to catch up on what you might have missed.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.