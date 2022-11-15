Len Goodman Stuns Dancing With the Stars Fans, Announces Exit After 31 Seasons

Len Goodman's successful run on Dancing With the Stars is coming to an end.

Goodman, who has been a part of the series since its 2005 debut, announced he will step down after the currently airing 31st season.

Goodman broke the news during Monday's telecast on Disney+, revealing that he wanted to spend more time with his family in the UK.

"This will be my last season judging Dancing With the Stars," Goodman began on Monday's episode.

"I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," Goodman added.

"It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant," Goodman concluded.

Goodman started dancing at 19 and also served as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the UK version of the series.

The star took a break from the show in Season 21, and scaled back his duties for Season 29 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News of Goodman's departure elicited emotional responses from his co-stars.

Pro dancer, Emma Slater said the series would not be the same again.

“It got me in my feels, if I’m honest. It caught me off guard. I didn’t expect to feel as emotional as I was,” Slater told Page Six Monday following her and Trevor Donovan's elimination.

“Len, I’ve known him since I was 10 years old. He would judge competitions [in England] and he would always want me to win,” she continued.

“I went to every competition that he judged and my parents were elated every time he was on the panel."

"I remember going up to him as a kid and thanking him for believing in me. Twenty years later, I did the same thing tonight … and I cried my eyes out again.”

Dancing With the Stars has been renewed for another season at ABC, but there's no telling what will become of the judging panel.

We probably won't get a definite answer until nearer the next premiere.

Dancing With the Stars has experienced several big shake-ups over the years, and we're sure it will continue to thrive in its new Disney+ home.

What are your thoughts on Len's departure?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.