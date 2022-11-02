Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Fools in Love

Great comedy, fun reveals, and a new character made Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 the best hour of the season so far.

Halfway through the season, Reginald The Vampire finally found its charm, and we are extremely happy with this episode's evolution.

Reginald continues his journey into love while balancing his training sessions and work at the Slushie Shack, but there's an added twist.

There's now an assassin hot on Reginald's trail, hired by the ruthless Angela.

While we don't know the exact religion that Sarah used to be a part of, it sounds like a serious cult-like organization. Her brother, Levi, was prepared to kidnap her if necessary.

Reginald took a risk by glamoring him to leave Sarah alone (for good), which added another risky move to Reginald's constant carelessness.

Reginald glamored other vampires after being told not to by Maurice in Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3, and now he glamored a human right in front of Sarah.

His feeding habits also proved to be risky, which prompted Maurice to get angry.

Reginald still has a LOT to learn about being a vampire, and thankfully, Maurice returned to help him adjust.

Outside of the training for the assessment, Reginald needed to be told the difference between feeding because he wanted to and feeding because he needed to.

He had been feeding on Todd for a while, which left Todd not looking the healthiest, and also with the giant holes in his neck that Ashley discovered.

Maurice discovered those holes and told Reginald not to feed off Todd again, and Reginald immediately didn't stop, which caused Maurice even more anger.

Maurice fed Todd some of his blood, which won't turn Todd unless Todd dies (yay for a new vampire fact!), glamored him, and told Reginald not to eat whenever he wants, but only when he needs to.

Reginald begrudgingly agreed, and Maurice promised that he would be there to help him with the cravings.

We love receiving more facts about how vampires work in this universe (or just a general refresher on usual vampire mythos), and healing Todd with Maurice's blood was interesting.

According to Maurice, as long as Todd doesn't die with Maurice's blood, he won't turn into a vampire (but the holes in his neck will heal quickly).

As mentioned in previous reviews, learning more about the world of vampires in this iteration is fascinating.

However, the new fact wasn't what made the episode the best of the season.

The fun and comedy balanced well throughout the episode, and the chemistry between that and vampire politics finally seemed to balance.

All the characters had interesting interactions in this episode; some were comedic, and others were cryptic.

A highlight of the episode comes from Ashley's investigation into vampires and her strange run-in with the vampire assassin Nikki.

Nikki's personality is bubbly and happy, the opposite of what her profession would lead her to be.

Played by Christin Park, Nikki took her job seriously, and Angela's associates (Penelope and LeBron) clearly were afraid of her.

Christin Park is a welcome, bubbly personality to the cast of characters, and she may just have been what the show needed to balance out everyone.

This new bubbly character, along with Sarah's mysterious religious past, made for an interesting episode.

We automatically want to know more about Nikki and why she's feared in the vampire community, and we want to know more details about Sarah and her family.

Nikki ended up doing something surprising at the end of the episode: she didn't kill Reginald.

Instead, she (seemingly) fell in love with him and crashed Reggie and Sarah's Karaoke performance while a single tear of blood ran down her face.

A strange turn of events, and hopefully, we will learn more about this peculiar newcomer soon.

Mike and Maurice also had a major falling out concerning their different pasts with Angela.

Mike revealed the details of his contract with Angela, which was heart-wrenching.

Mike was being kept in a museum as a vampire exhibit until Angela saved him, putting him in debt to her.

Maurice understood but became furious with Mike for doublecrossing him and Reginald, so he demanded Mike leave his house.

While we understand Maurice's anger, we are devastated that their friendship may end, especially now that Mike is seemingly free from Angela.

An unexpected person also asked Reginald to do something he couldn't even fathom: Claire wanted him to turn her.

Claire's a kid, and Reginald automatically said no, which prompted Claire to get angry.

Thankfully, Reginald stood his ground and refused to turn Claire because she was too young and because if he died in the trial, she'd die too.

Their friendship brings a great dynamic to the series, and we hope they can make up quickly.

With Fools in Love, Reginald the Vampire is officially halfway through its freshman season.

We hope the show has finally reached some groove with this fifth episode because the comedy and dialogue improved immensely.

Some of it wasn't perfect, but we don't expect perfection from a niche comedy vampire show; we want fun.

The fun culminated in the karaoke scene, with Angela looking on with her "what the fuck" face, Maurice concerned about Angela, Reginald and Sarah confused, all while Ashley watched everyone interact.

This episode brought a lot of laughs and a lot of heart, and it's what we've wanted all along.

So, Fanatics, what did you think of Fools in Love?

Are you excited to learn more about Nikki and the potential to find out more about Sarah's past?

Let us know in the comments below, and remember you can watch Reginald the Vampire online here on TV Fanatic.

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.