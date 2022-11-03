Showtime Picks Up George & Tammy Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon

We've got news about another limited series that will rock our worlds!

Showtime today announced that it has picked up the six-part limited series George & Tammy, starring Oscar winner Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals, Revolutionary Road).

George & Tammy chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.

Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time.

With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You,” George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

“The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers’ deserve and demand.”

“We are exhilarated to finally bring this epic story about two of country’s most loved legends to a global audience with Showtime and Paramount Networks,” said Kelly Carmichael, President of Production & Development, Freckle Films.

“This story has been a profound journey of love for Freckle Films and we are eager for audiences to experience the magic that this exemplary cast will bring into their homes.”

“I am thrilled Showtime is bringing George & Tammy to audiences all over the world,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and Executive Producer.

“This has been Jessica, Abe & Andrew's labor of love for 11 years and to see it all come together is pure joy. Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of George & Tammy.

"There is no better home for this than Showtime which is as passionate about this project as we are at 101 Studios.”

Starring alongside Chastain and Shannon, the impressive ensemble cast includes:

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) as ‘George Richey,’ Tammy Wynette’s final husband and manager.

Kelly McCormack (A League of Their Own) as ‘Sheila Richey,’ George Richey’s former wife and one-time friend and confidante of Wynette.

Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) as ‘Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery,’ a songwriter and collaborator of Jones.

Pat Healy (Station 19) as ‘Don Chapel,’ Wynette's second husband and collaborator.

David Wilson Barnes (Perry Mason) as ‘Billy Sherrill,’ record producer and songwriter.

Katy Mixon (American Housewife) as ‘Jan Smith,’ a makeup and hair artist who becomes one of Tammy’s closest friends.

The series is created by Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Nurse Jackie), directed by John Hillcoat (The Road) and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

The premiere episode of George & Tammy will debut simultaneously on Showtime and on the Paramount Network behind Yellowstone commercial free on Sunday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The remainder of the season will be available exclusively on Showtime, with new episodes available on streaming and on demand for all Showtime as well as Paramount+ with Showtime bundle subscribers on Fridays, before making its on-air debut on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will also begin rolling out across additional Paramount+ markets outside the US and Canada.

