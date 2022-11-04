The Strong Women Of Dangerous Liaisons: Carice Van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho & Kosar Ali

Dangerous Liaisons, STARZ's racy new prequel series, features many strong, richly-varied women in a wealth of complex roles.

The show is so highly anticipated that it's already been renewed for a second season.

At a recent press event, we had the pleasure of speaking to three women whose characters are central to the narrative -- Kosar Ali, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, and Carice Van Houten.

Kosar Ali is an up-and-coming British actress who catapulted to stardom with the indie film Rocks, for which she earned a BAFTA nomination.

Kosar plays Victoire, the fiercely loyal friend of Camille, navigating their way through the French aristocracy of the late 18th century.

We spoke to Kosar about how she became involved in the show, adjusting to fame, and what Victoire means to her.

Check out our interview with Kosar here:

Colette Dalal Tchantcho is a Kuwaiti/Cameroonian multidisciplinary artist who has appeared on Netflix's The Witcher and starred in Sky's historical drama series Domina.

Colette plays the Vicomtesse Ondine De Valmont, a highly ambitious widow who will do all she can to maintain her life of luxury.

Here, Colette discusses her approach to Ondine, their grand ambitions, and how a woman can wield her sexuality for power.

Watch our full interview with Colette:

Carice Van Houten is a celebrated Dutch actress and singer best known for her role as Melisandre in Game Of Thrones.

In Dangerous Liaisons, Carice plays Jacqueline De Montrachet, a woman who relies on religion to keep her desires at bay.

We talked to Carice about faith as a recurring theme in her roles, what drew her to this project, and what she loves about playing Jacqueline.

You can watch our interview with Carice right here:

One thing is for certain, there is an incredible amount of talent filling out the supporting cast of this lavish, sexy period drama.

Will you be tuning in?

Dangerous Liaisons premieres on Sunday, November 6, at 9 p.m. on STARZ.

Mary Littlejohn is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.