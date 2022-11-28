The White Lotus: Who Won't Survive Season 2?

The White Lotus is one of the best-written series around. It features complex characters, compelling storylines, and a mystery that leaves some dead by the season's end.

On The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, we learned there were several fatalities by the end of The White Lotus Season 2.

With only two episodes left and things getting crazier by the episode, it's time to look at what fate might await each key player.

We won't include Daphne and Valentina because we learned they survived the season premiere.

Tanya

Jennifer Coolidge is one of two holdovers from the first season, and it's difficult to imagine the series parting ways with her by way of her death.

However, we've learned throughout the second season that Tanya's relationship with Greg is probably a lie.

Greg told someone on the phone that he loved them and that Tanya had no idea what was happening.

When you add that he left and a random man named Quentin took an interest in her, it makes you wonder what's on tap.

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5 ended with Quentin having sex with his supposed nephew, something Tanya witnessed.

Tanya could be in much more danger than we're being led to believe, so we'll need to tune in to the final two episodes.

Portia

Portia hasn't made much of an impact, but she has been getting close to Jack, who may or may not be Quentin's nephew.

It's unclear what that means for her long-term future, but since Tanya will probably tell her about what she witnessed, we should expect fireworks in Palermo.

The tricky part will be whether Tanya and Portia manage to escape the location and return to the hotel.

Portia telling Albie to "have a good life" might have sealed her fate here.

Greg

Greg and Tanya's relationship seemed rock solid at the end of the first season, but it imploded at the beginning of The White Lotus Season 2.

We've heard Greg speak out about the prenup. Tanya has a lot of money in the bank, which makes her a target for people like Quentin and Greg.

Greg is gone ... for now, but he will return before the season's end, and we could be saying goodbye to him... for good.

Bert

Bert has proven to be a womanizer during his short stint on the show, but he hasn't made much of an impact on the narrative, meaning that his death wouldn't resonate with viewers as much as some of the other names on this list.

Dominic

Dominic arrived in Sicily with his father and son and a lot of emotional baggage.

Throughout the season, we've learned more and more about his past and how his son and soon-to-be ex-wife view him.

The issue with Dominic is his inability to accept the blame for anything, something that makes him one of the characters I wouldn't mind dying.

Maybe he'll save his son or something.

Albie

Albie doesn't strike me as the person who will die, but Armond seemed invincible in the first season.

Albie has gotten caught up with Lucia, and the meeting with Alesso suggests a bit of danger on the horizon.

Lucia and Mia

We've watched the pair manipulate their way through the hotel, and if Alessio is their boss, then maybe they will be in a lot of trouble because of the lack of money being sent his way.

It will be a shame if either of these women winds up dead. They have such big aspirations for a life away from Sicily.

However, it wouldn't be a shocker if either of them died.

Cameron

Daphne didn't look too cut up about going home on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, but something tells me she wouldn't be too upset about her husband dying.

They started the season trying to tell us their relationship was perfect, but they both cheat on each other, and one of Daphne's children might be fathered by her personal trainer.

Cameron has been awful, showcasing some of the worst traits of any guest in series history. He also owes a debt to Lucia, which could cause problems if their boss shows up demanding payment.

Harper

Harper has been on a slippery slope due to the lack of transparency. Looks can be deceiving, and she understands she's been kept in the dark about a lot.

Aubrey Plaza has been phenomenal in the role, and something tells me she will come back in a future season in a very different setting.

Ethan

Ethan has been a tricky character to read, but his personality was heavily present on the fifth episode of the season when he called out Cameron for wanting everything he wanted.

With Cameron flirting with Harper, maybe Ethan will be the one to kill Cameron, or perhaps it will be the other way around.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.