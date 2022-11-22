The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Art of Dying

What happens when Mary gets a call from an old family friend in need of help, but the case turns out to be a lot bigger than they thought?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6, when the gang helps a retired hunter, they find out that she left out some crucial details that later prove to be a big part of what's been happening.

Meanwhile, Mary worries about John's aggression when it comes to hunting, though Lata may have the perfect way to help.

For an episode that is the penultimate to the midseason finale, it definitely set a precedent for what could be a very exciting way to end the year.

Like previous episodes, we also learned more about the characters.

It's no secret that John has some pent-up aggression.

Whether it's from being in the military or just some other stuff going on, he likes to use that energy when hunting.

That's also on top of what Millie told Mary about her son always being one to dive headfirst into danger.

This episode, we saw the consequence of diving headfirst into danger, but it may have been exactly what John needed.

What John experienced on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 has been bothering him, and I can't say I blame him.

We know that John went through some harsh stuff in the war, which was bound to happen.

Becoming a hunter has only intensified what he had been feeling about it, and it didn't help that a case directly affected him.

John felt the need to keep focused on the case and not at all on his personal problems, which caused some issues.

Seeing how John leans into the hunting life and gets used to it has definitely been interesting.

Hunting is a way of life for Mary, Lata, and Carlos, so they are used to whatever comes to them.

While John is used to being a soldier and fighting for the country, fighting monsters is a bit of a different story

Knowing that he is a bit shaken up over a recent case isn't too surprising.

He experienced a lot in the military and even more while hunting.

John admitted to Mary that he also feels like it's up to him if she ever wants to get out of hunting, which may not turn out so great.

The two had an argument, but it really just showed that even though they've only known each other a short time, they care for each other.

Mary still wants to get out of hunting, but she doesn't if it means John risks his life to do so.

Mary also nearly risks her life for John when he was possessed by Mac.

So while the two of them have clearly had differences, they care for each other and would literally do anything for the other.

John still has a lot to learn when it comes to hunting and dealing with the anger he has, but with a great team surrounding him, it shouldn't be too hard.

Meanwhile, it seemed like this episode was all about anger, as John wasn't the only one that had been keeping it in.

Lata, who we still don't know much about, was more open about her past.

After John became possessed, Lata decided to tell Mac a story about her and her father to try to get him to leave, which worked.

It was revealed that Lata had been keeping in anger and dealing with it in her own way.

Thinking about it, we rarely see Lata angry, which is likely due to the fact she knows how to push it down.

We got a really nice moment with John and Lata. Short but nice.

Since John knew that he had to find a different way to deal with all of his emotions, and in a way that doesn't nearly get him killed, he turned to Lata.

The two meditated together as a way to relax, and it's another thing that I am hoping sticks throughout the season.

Here you have two different people that have anger welling up inside them.

There haven't been many scenes with John and Lata, so I'm hoping this opens up the door to a few more scenes with just the two of them.

As for Mary, she is itching more and more to leave hunting.

For both the gang and the viewers, it's rare to see someone retire from hunting and actually retire.

However, following the case, Mary didin't think it was possible for her to leave hunting after seeing what happened with Tracy.

Throughout these first episodes of The Winchesters, it's been clear that Mary wants to leave hunting.

She mentions it in almost every episode.

Having her see what the aftermath of leaving hunting is like and the possibility of returning to hunting was necessary.

Even if it wasn't exactly what Tracy said it was like.

it just makes knowing what happens to Mary down the line on Supernatural that much harder since she tried so hard to leave.

This will hopefully just motivate her even more to leave this life behind and start anew.

Characters aside, I have to praise Drake Rodger for being a very convincing possessed human being.

The fight sequences alone between him and Meg Donnelly were incredible and felt so real.

That, plus the emotions between them all when it came to almost shooting him to Lata opening up about her past, really pulled it all together.

There still hasn't been too many episodes that have aired of The Winchesters, but the young cast shows every week that they belong.

They are really carrying on that Supernatural legacy, and it's been refreshing to see the franchise continue this way.

The midseason finale of The Winchesters is next, meaning there is still a lot of story yet to be told.

Both John and Mary's fathers will finally be appearing, with Gil McKinney reprising his role as Henry Winchester.

Tom Welling, meanwhile, will take over the role of Samuel Campbell, previously played by Mitch Pileggi on Supernatural.

How those two will come into the picture should be interesting to see.

What this means for the Akrida, as well, will be something to look forward to since the gang is closer than ever to finding and stopping them.

Saving the best for last, I can't not talk about Carlos and how he acted around Anton.

Carlos is usually so confident and upbeat, and seeing him act all nervous around a guy was definitely a cute sight to see.

With the two clearly having feelings for each other, this is yet another storyline I am hoping continues in future episodes.

It helps that Anton can help with hunts with him being a monster expert.

However, it could cause some trouble for Carlos if he keeps having problems talking to him, but that's for another day.

So, Fanatics, what did you think of this new episode? With John finally coming to terms with his emotions, will that help him at all in future hunts? Or will it still take some time?

We know Mary will eventually get out of hunting, but the question is when and how. But as she keeps hunting with John, Carlos, and Lata, do you think that will change?

With just one episode left of the year, how do you think the midseason finale will go with the introductions of Henry and Samuel?

