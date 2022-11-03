TV Ratings: One Chicago, Survivor All Drop Against World Series Game 4

The World Series Game 4 took a bite out of the broadcast networks on Wednesday.

The game averaged 10 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in the demo.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.4 million/0.5 rating) and Chicago P.D. (5 million viewers/0.5 rating) both came down in the demo and total viewers.

Chicago Fire (6.4 million/0.6 rating) lost some ground in total viewers but was steady in the demo with its previous episode.

Survivor on CBS slumped to 4.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down almost 40% in the demo vs. its previous episode.

The Amazing Race picked up some steam, rising to 2.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in its new time slot.

CBS dumped The Real Love Boat to Paramount+ after it failed to get much traction.

The CW's canceled Stargirl managed 455,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo, while Kung Fu had 410,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Big changes are on the horizon for The CW, meaning that all of their current shows are on the chopping block.

ABC's slate of originals was the least affected by the World Series.

The Conners had 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while Abbott Elementary did 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Goldbergs (2.6 million/0.4 rating), Home Economics (2 million/0.4 rating), and Big Sky (2.2 million/0.4 rating) were both steady.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.