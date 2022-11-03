TV Ratings: One Chicago, Survivor All Drop Against World Series Game 4

at .

The World Series Game 4 took a bite out of the broadcast networks on Wednesday.

The game averaged 10 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in the demo.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.4 million/0.5 rating) and Chicago P.D. (5 million viewers/0.5 rating) both came down in the demo and total viewers.

A Tense Arrest - Chicago PD

Chicago Fire (6.4 million/0.6 rating) lost some ground in total viewers but was steady in the demo with its previous episode.

Survivor on CBS slumped to 4.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down almost 40% in the demo vs. its previous episode.

Choi Tries to Keep Archer Calm - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7

The Amazing Race picked up some steam, rising to 2.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in its new time slot.

CBS dumped The Real Love Boat to Paramount+ after it failed to get much traction.

The CW's canceled Stargirl managed 455,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo, while Kung Fu had 410,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Big changes are on the horizon for The CW, meaning that all of their current shows are on the chopping block.

Courtney and JSA - Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6

ABC's slate of originals was the least affected by the World Series.

The Conners had 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while Abbott Elementary did 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Goldbergs (2.6 million/0.4 rating), Home Economics (2 million/0.4 rating), and Big Sky (2.2 million/0.4 rating) were both steady.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV Ratings

  1. TV Ratings
  2. TV Ratings: One Chicago, Survivor All Drop Against World Series Game 4