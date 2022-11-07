Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Was there a future for Lestat and Louis?

On Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6, more pain in their romance came to the forefront as they reached a big breaking point.

Reading Up - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, the family came together during a horrifying event that threatened them all.

Elsewhere, Molloy made a stunning discovery in Dubai.

Was he interested in telling the rest of the story?

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Louis: Write me a song, put your lover's voice on it. What the fuck is wrong with your head?
Lestat: Louis, you're soaking wet.
Louis: I swim faster than I drive.

Lestat: Louis, I don't know what possessed me that night.
Claudia: Three years ago. That night three years ago, he means.
Lestat: I was someone I don't want to be anymore. I've changed.

