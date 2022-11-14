Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

How did it all end for Louis and Lestat?

On Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7, there was plenty of tension when the vampire family decided to leave New Orleans.

A Family - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7

However, the pair prepared for a massive party that would take things in a different direction.

However, the entire town pondered what vampires leaving would mean.

Watch Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Interview with the Vampire online right here via TV Fanatic,

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Louis: Do you know the secret to immortality?
Anderson: Never get married.
Louis: That’s a good joke. But now that you have your boat, don’t you want more?

Claudia: Bach. Always back to Bach.
Lestat: Bach is beyond you.
Claudia: Yes, the music of a master racist is not made for these mongrel ears.
Lestat: You irritate me. Your very presence irritates me.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

Claudia Plots - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7
A Family - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7
A Balcony Moment - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7
Lestat Thinks - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7
King Lestat - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7
Back Together - Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7
  1. Interview with the Vampire
  2. Interview with the Vampire Season 1
  3. Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7
  4. Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 7