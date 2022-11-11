Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 7

Who murdered the crisis consultant?

That question plagued the team on Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7 as it emerged she had many enemies.

Trying to Find a Lead - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun had to set aside the potential damage to a witness's reputation to strengthen their case.

Elsewhere, a face from the past returned to help the agents with their most harrowing case yet.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7 Quotes

Cosgrove: Her assistant accused her of assault last year.
Violet: Well, last night she was assaulting martinis. Look at this.

Cosgrove: She was a crisis manager.
Shaw: Some things you can't fix.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7 Photos

Opening Arguments - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7
Determined to Win - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7
A Crisis Consultant Dies - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7
A Risky Move - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7
Is The Case Too Weak? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7
Setting Aside Damage - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7
