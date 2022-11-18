Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 8

at .

Did Price and Maroun's plan to find out the truth about a military veteran work out?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8, a grisly case left everyone on edge.

A Crisis Consultant Dies - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 7

Cosgrove and Shaw worked with his daughter to uncover an important piece of the puzzle.

Elsewhere, Jack went above and beyond to bring the case to fruition before the killer escaped justice.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8 Quotes

You know, he was awfully dressed up for a midnight smoke under the stars.

Dixon

Shaw: All these windows, someone must have heard something.
Cosgrove: Nah. Everyone around here goes to bed before the 10 o'clock news.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8 Photos

Fighting for A Murdered Vet - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8
Military Secrets - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8
A Defendant Testifies - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8
A Complex Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8
Getting Justice for a Veteran - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8
Untangling Stories - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8
  1. Law & Order
  2. Law & Order Season 22
  3. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8
  4. Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 8