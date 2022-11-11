Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 7

Did Benson manage to find out enough about a sports star's past to uncover additional victims?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7, there was a sudden turn of events when the man got off with a slap on the wrist.

Meanwhile, Velasco was disappointed when he met up with one of his heroes.

Elsewhere, Rollins prepared for her next steps after the shocking return of an old face.

Valesco: He's a giant superstar.
Muncy: Which means this case is going to be a giant pain in the ass.

Reporter: You don't remember me, do you? I wasn't quite so cocky back then.
Paolo: You interviewed me then?
Reporter: I was just a fan then.
Paolo: I have a lot of fans, but I'm sure I'd remember one as beautiful as you.

Going After a Sports Star - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7
Valesco is Disappointed - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7
Talking to Victims - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7
Searching Through The Past - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7
Fallen Hero - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7
Breaking Into The Inner Circle - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7
