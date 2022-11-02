Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Did a passion project from Carlos allow the team to find all the answers?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4, a veteran's death left everyone asking big questions.

Dealing With Loss - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4

Was there a supernatural element at play?

Meanwhile, Mary found an unexpected ally who had been hot on the trail of a monster.

Was there a clear way forward?

Watch The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch The Winchesters online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Monsters aren’t gonna play nice, and neither should you, John.

Mary

Fighting the battle between good and evil isn’t easy. Especially when the first monster you have to face is the one inside yourself.

Dean

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Shared Experiences - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4
Open Book - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4
Training All Day - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4
Burying the Worry - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4
Looking for Closure - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4
Dealing With Loss - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4
  1. The Winchesters
  2. The Winchesters Season 1
  3. The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 4