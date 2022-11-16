Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 5

What was Ada hiding?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5, hidden secrets from her past came to light when the gang went undercover to look into a suspicious death.

Meanwhile, Millie asked Mary to keep an eye on John as they split off from the others to get intel on a new case.

Elsewhere, Latika's research brought some interesting results to the forefront.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Maybe if you open up to her, she might open up to you.

Millie

There comes a time when you gotta let out that pain inside you. If you don't , it'll eat you alive.

Dean

Working Together - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5
Watchful Eye - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5
Sticky Situation - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5
Stakeout Target - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5
Secrets Uncovered - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5
Lifeline - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 5
