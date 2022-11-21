Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Beth manage to take care of her unfinished business?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 3, a trip to Salt Lake City brought some big results.

Angry Equities - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 3

Meanwhile, a trap was set for Jamie, but he managed to slip through the cracks.

Elsewhere, Kayce made an important decision for his family as Rainwater dealt with mounting pressure.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

John: And remember this. Rancher support is the reason you were able to reintroduce them in the first place, but if you can't protect us like you promised, then they will be forced to take matters into their own hands. They'll have no choice.
Keith: Killing an endangered species is a felony, John. I'd remind the ranchers of that.
John: You don't know me well enough to call me John. It's Commissioner Dutton. If the Fish and Wildlife officers aren't on my front porch by Friday with a check, well, you're gonna get to know me real well.

Wrangler: I thought they weren't supposed to leave the park.
John: Well, I guess they didn't tell the wolves that. If they did, they ain't listenin'.

