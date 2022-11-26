What to Watch: Gossip Girl, Firefly Lane, Irreverent

You would think premieres would be slowing down, but with the rise of streaming, there are more shows on the air than ever.

Saturday, November 26

10/9c Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (HMM)

Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn't recognize.

On the message, a man she doesn't know makes one final plea to the love of his life.

Starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and Tenille Townes. From Executive Producer Blake Shelton.

Sunday, November 27

8/7c Family Law (The CW)

Abby gets over in head when she represents a friend that’s an anti-vaxxer and only alienates Daniel further over Harry’s rejection of not making him partner.

Lucy ponders telling Maggie about her one-night stand.

Nico gets suspended for forgery at school, forcing Abby and Frank to discuss their parenting views.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

It feels like this show JUST debuted, but the winter finale airs this week.

When Regina digs into a retired cop’s supposed suicide, she’s sure to ruffle even more feathers than usual. But she’s right to be concerned since the cop in question was just about to blow the whistle on corruption in the NYPD!

Meanwhile, to no one’s surprise, Quinlan and Bentley get closer again despite their promise to back off one another.

This is sure to be one finale that will keep people talking through the winter hiatus!

9/8c Dangerous Liaisons (STARZ)

The heat cranks up as Camille and Pascal descend into Paris’s hellish underworld, giving them access to all sorts of secrets.

Jean de Merteuil makes a power play, forcing Majordome to choose a side.

Gabriel makes a gruesome discovery.

It’s another hour of lies, secrets, and steamy seduction. Don’t miss Dangerous Liaisons!

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS investigates an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp, a naval defense contractor.

Also, Rountree connects with an ex.

Finally, Kilbride gives Callen files on Pembrook.

Monday, November 28

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Now that Johnny and Wendy are out of Rolf’s clutches and on their way home, it’s lights out of Li and Kristen’s plan to brainwash Stefan, right?

Guess again! Li convinces Wendy not to ruin his career or his relationship with Gabi. She’ll keep her mouth shut for now out of loyalty to her brother, but will Johnny feel the same? He hates his father, and EJ’s grief over Susan’s alleged death at Ava’s hands might not make a difference.

Meanwhile, has Eric and Nicole’s relationship ended before it begins thanks to Nicole’s pressuring Jada into terminating her pregnancy after all? And what is Paulina’s plan to get Chanel out of trouble? Will it make things even worse than they already are?

8/7c All American (The CW)

Hustling to manage the fallout after some shocking news, Spencer reaches out to Billy for help while Jordan contemplates where his priorities are. Olivia feels conflicted about how to balance feelings about work and family.

Layla helps Patience with a professional crisis after hitting a major social media landmark.

Meanwhile, Coop’s first day of auditing law classes doesn’t go as she thought it would.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

The midseason finale brings a string of strange calls that coincide with the arrival of the Santa Ana winds.

As the 118 battles through some the emergencies, Bobby becomes worried about his sponsor and Chimney sets his sight on a new home for his family.

Catch this one live as we head into the long hiatus!

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Everything is on the line as truths and lies come out.

As Luca gets sicker, Thony will do anything, even if it means working for the enemy, but how much danger could she be in?

Arman strives to learn the truth about Nadia and Robert’s marriage.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

The hospital inherits one of its most newsworthy cases when a woman delivers sextuplets!

The doctors split up to try to save the lives of all six premature babies, but they might not be able to do so. This could be a heartbreaking episode or a holiday miracle, depending on how things go.

And how will these six fragile babies impact Shaun and Lea’s decision to try again to start a family?

Tuesday, November 29

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (Peacock)

Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers.

There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery.

Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.

It changed my mind. Will it change yours?

Queen Sugar (OWN)

From the gorgeous Louisiana landscape to the intimate portrayal of its amazing characters, Queen Sugar has been a remarkable ride for seven seasons.

And that ride comes to an end with this epic series finale.

Will the Bordelons regain their family farm and continue their father’s legacy? Will the Farmer’s Co-op prevail and help black farmers keep their land? Tune in to see where this journey ends.

Throughout the years we've watched the Bordelons live their lives & unraveled similarities within us all. @Ava's vision of family has held true, blood doesn't make family. Through our journey & love for this show, we've all become connected in a new way. We're family. #QUEENSUGAR pic.twitter.com/iBBamPQImP — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) November 24, 2022

Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

When the boss is away, Nick will play!

With Steve in India, Nick comes up with some new creative initiatives for the club.

But what will Steve have to say about it when he comes back?

9/8c Reindeer In Here (CBS)

The first of CBS’s holiday movies has arrived in this adorable adaptation of Adam Reed’s new children’s book.

Blizz wants to show Santa that his original inventions will make Christmas better, but when a mysterious villain steals the magical snow globe that grants wishes, Blizz needs Theo, a lonely boy, to help save Christmas.

Can two unlikely heroes and their magical friends fix the holiday in time?

Wednesday, November 30

Irreverant (Peacock)

A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee his life and everything he knows and hide out in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend.

“Reverend Mackenzie Boyd” (not his real name) has made a mess so bad he can never go home, but he’s going to need all his considerable street smarts to pull off posing as clergy - something he doesn’t know the first thing about. If he slips up, he’s dead and, after a lifetime of crime, doing good works is not something that comes naturally.

But “Mack” finds himself in a small beach town, with no phone or internet, amongst a community that is filled with people desperate for connection and crying out for leader. What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack’s home.

But as he reluctantly settles into his new life, Chicago commences the hunt. The only way he will be able to stay off their radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend. To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit real.

10/9c Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

With Walter in custody, Sunny is left to pick up the pieces.

Is it finally time for her to confide in Cormac? Elsewhere, Cassie will pick apart Walter’s story, while Beau and Jenny team up to investigate the death of smokejumper.

10/9c Reginald The Vampire (SYFY)

As the vampire assessment quickly approaches, Reginald needs to get his act together.

Maurice and Reggie repaired their friendship, but can Reginald fix his relationships with everyone else that he’s hurt?

The finale approaches, will Reginald survive?

Thursday, December 1

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

Pull up a seat, Fanatics, it’s [back]story time! While the Protostar crew work on repairing the ship, they share about their lives before meeting on Tars Lamora.

Meanwhile, on the Dauntless, Ensign Asencia’s surprise transformation into a Vau N’Akat operative needs some serious ‘splainin’ and The Diviner’s memories finally return.

All this leads to an incredible reveal we’ve all been waiting for! Stay tuned for the greatest Protostar adventure yet!

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

The hit reboot returns for its second season, and we're sure this will be another dramatic display of rich people doing stupid things.

TV Fanatic will have you covered with interviews leading up to the premiere, weekly reviews, and more.

Check out the trailer below.

Friday, December 2

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime)

It’s a race against time and space for survival.

As multiple different people’s plans all come to fruition, Flynne must do everything she can to survive.

What she (and everyone else involved) survive the final ordeal?

Christmas with the Campbells (AMC+)

Well, this is a little different for a TV Christmas movie.

It feels like Four Christmases in tone, and that’s one of my favorites.

Check out the trailer, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in to Christmas with the Campbells!

Firefly Lane (Netflix)

The second -- and final -- season of this Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke drama gets off the ground running.

The series will return in early 2023 for the second half of the season.

Check out the trailer below.

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Former 20-Squad leader Sanchez is back when the team is forced to partner with him after an actress’ home is broken into.

Will they all be able to bury the hatchet in order to track down a dangerous criminal before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Tan has to find the perfect anniversary gift for Bonnie. Time just flies by.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

When Anthony’s daughter is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting, Erin needs her testimony to make the case against the killer. But will Anthony allow his daughter to be involved?

Meanwhile, Frank makes waves as usual when he wants to punish an off-duty cop for his inaction during an armed robbery, while Danny and Baez investigate a mugging which may or may not be related.

