2022's Best TV Dynamic Duos

Teamwork makes the dream work, even when it's just two people, but sometimes that's the key.

There were many iconic pairs on TV in 2022; whether it'd be hunting a monster or trying to save someone in the operating room, there were many dynamic duos.

It may be the end of the year, but there is a lot more to come with these great pairs.

These TV dynamic duos caught the hearts of TV Fanatic writers for 2022!

John Winchester and Mary Campbell (The Winchesters)

John and Mary's relationship is inevitable, as fans of Supernatural know, but their story on The Winchesters is much bigger.

They are the definition of "opposites attract," as Mary is a hunter and John is a soldier, but it's why they work so well together.

Even though they've known each other for a short time, they still open up to each other like never before while also kicking monster butt.

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly's portrayal of two already established characters bring them to life in different ways, and with how The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 ended, there are many stories left to tell.

Conrad Hawkins and Austin "AJ" Raptor (The Resident)

They have essentially become the lovable bad boys of Chastain, and the only thing better than the two as individuals is how dynamic they are when they're together.

Whether it's their collaborative efforts and their impressive workout routine together or how they each dole out the best advice to the other and serve as respecting shoulders to lean on during the most challenging moments life has to offer, the ConRaptor dynamic is effortlessly one of the greatest platonic duos of the series.

Their friendship/partnership has truly evolved over the years, and Matt Czuchry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner have such an easy and fun chemistry that their scenes together are just what the doctor ordered.

Despite cast shake-ups and new faces, it's comforting to know that the series still has touchstone dynamics that never miss.

Beau Arlen and Jenny Hoyt (Big Sky: Deadly Trails)

Jensen Ackles' addition to the new and improved Big Sky Season 3 has been very well-received by the audience, as has his partnerships with various characters.

The show has allowed Beau to branch out beyond sheriff work and step into the fray with Cassie or trade recipes with Denise, all while keeping his partnership with Jenny a central part of the first half of the season.

There have been hints of romance brewing between the pair, but above all else, Beau and Jenny have a relationship that is rooted in a profound respect for one another.

They work seamlessly together, and you would think they'd been partners for years with how in sync they are at times. While it's easy to miss the OG team of Cassie and Jenny, there's something refreshing about Beau and Jenny and the way they've embraced their dynamic.

Jared Vasquez and Michaela Stone (Manifest)

Jared and Michaela haven't always had the best relationship after Michaela came back after over five years, but their friendship on Manifest Season 4 is just like the old days.

Working cases just like they used to while also coming together to help with Callings, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Despite some bumps in the road, as what comes with being an 828er and being connected to an 828er, they still make their personal and professional relationship work.

Although the two still clearly have feelings for one another, they will always care for one another no matter what happens.

Jen Harding and Judy Hale (Dead to Me)

Jen and Judy were friends to the bitter end, and their biggest nemesis was death itself.

None of the crazy, wackadoodle situations they got themselves into stood a chance of tearing them apart.

Just Judy's hand in Jen's husband's death brought them together; Judy's death from cancer tore them apart.

Jen's greatest fear was losing another loved one to cancer, but the strength she found through her friendship with Judy gave her the grace she needed to say goodbye and help Judy go out on her own terms.

Lucas Hayes and Scott Israni (La Brea)

Lucas and Scott initially had an agnostic frenemy vibe to their relationship in La Brea Season 1, but during La Brea Season 2, they became like brothers as they supported each other through some emotional hurdles.

Watching those two bond on their adventures, whether it was Scott facing his fears that he could help others or Lucas realizing that he mattered to others, was entertaining.

Lucas and Scott showed each other tough love, but neither would ever let the other die from enemies or a vicious disease.

Scott valued their friendship so much that he made a deal with the "devil" to save Lucas.

T.C. Calvin and Rick Wright (Magnum P.I.)

Magnum's former SEAL buddies continue to bail out Thomas on a regular basis.

Their connections certainly aid Magnum and Higgins in their P.I. business; the bantering between Rick and T.C. and with Magnum is one of the show's highlights.

Their evolving personal lives add depth to the show, as both became fathers last season.

It will be intriguing to see what direction this group friendship takes after the move from CBS to NBC.

Ed Mercer and Kelly Grayson (The Orville: New Horizons)

They were once married, and the show has tried to pair them up repeatedly, but -- Avis Be Praised! -- it seems like the writers have finally realized they are best when working together as Captain and Commander.

Perhaps it's because they were married once that they understand each other as well as they do. Kelly's there to steady the ship and provide the muscle as Ed gets carried away by his enthusiasm to meet every experience head-on.

Ed's there to lend a voice of authority when Kelly finds herself being worshiped as a goddess.

Although The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Episode 10 left the status of their relationship ambiguous once again -- weddings do weird things to people -- in an ideal world, they'll continue to lead together for a few more tours until Ed moves off to a Planetary Union desk job leaving command of The Orville to Kelly.

Bobby Nash and Athena Grant Nash (9-1-1)

By now, everyone considers Bobby and Athena their parents, and it's not hard to figure out why.

They are incredible separately and even more incredible together, whether it's solving a decades-long case or having a family dinner.

Bobby and Athena are the epitomai of perfect, and their dynamic as husband and wife has only made them stronger.

It's no wonder they were quick to get together, and despite some bumps in the road, they are better together and have proven time and time again that nothing can get in their way.

Midge Maisel and Susie Myerson (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Midge and Susie have one of those friendships that can handle the hard stuff.

Though Midge was occasionally selfish, she owned up to her mistakes, and Susie branched out and realized her potential as an agent of multiple clients.

Things got a bit heated and awkward when Midge tried to insert herself into Susie's personal life, and their relationship at the end of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 8 looks shaky at best. Susie has always been supportive of Midge, but Midge is still too stubborn to admit how much she owes Susie.

Regardless, their relationship has always been a huge part of the show's appeal -- their banter alone is some of the sharpest comedy writing on television. No matter how different they are or where their paths take them, Midge and Susie will always care deeply about each other.

Maximo Gallardo Ramos and Sara Gallardo Ramos (Acapulco)

Acapulco is such a warm and fuzzy show because the characters are so endearing and so openly loving. Even villainous pool boy Hector will embrace his rivals after a night of drinking.

Yes, Maximo is a typical late adolescent guided by his hormones for Julia, but he also has such a deep love towards his mother, sister, best friend, and mentor (not to mention his eventual stepfather) that imbues so much of the show's tone.

In particular, Sara and Maximo have the chemistry of both best friends and relatives who will be together through thick and thin.

Over the course of two seasons, they've helped set their mother up, acted as a great tag team to get their mother's eye surgery, and weathered several crises together. Their banter in the present-day story framing shows they still have it through adulthood.

Elena Flores and Matthew "Matt" Garza (The Rookie: Feds)

The cast of The Rookie: Feds is one of the best.

Elena and Garza, however, steal the show. Every one of their interactions is comedic gold.

Elena takes every chance to roast her uncle, but there is a lot of love for him in her.

She is beside herself when he is in trouble and works overtime to get him home. Garza loves Elena because she keeps him grounded, as he can get lost in work.

Shea Brennan and Thomas (1883)

Shea and Thomas have a once-in-a-lifetime friendship formed during a time of war.

In its wake, they are family, lifting each other up and standing firmly at each other's side no matter what.

Part of their allure comes from their portrayers, Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett, who infuse each initially gruff character with unexpected warmth and compassion.

Shea and Thomas can do anything together, but the precarious nature of a veteran's existence meant they eventually had to learn to stand on their own, too.

Melissa Schemmenti and Barbara Howard (Abbott Elementary)

The work wives are often the highlight of every installment.

Melissa and Barbara seem like total opposites, but that's often why they complement each other so well.

As the veteran teachers out of the crew, they have Abbott Elementary and all the inner workings of it under their thumb while still being open to learning new things.

They're the ultimate comedic duo in a series that's already far too hilarious and real, and they're scene-stealers too.

Lindsay "Linbaba" Ford and Prabaker "Prabhu" Kharre (Shantaram)

In this underrated epic through the underworld of 1980s Bombay, Australian ex-convict Lin encounters street hustler Prabhu and somehow sees through him as a worthy soul.

The first sign that Lin is genuinely interested in having more than a transactional relationship with Prabhu is when he trades him a pair of cheap sunglasses for one of greater value.

Prabhu reciprocates this exercise of trust by informing his business partner that he's making a bad deal. It's a clever scene and the beginning of a beautiful friendship. As the action moves to Prabhu's shantytown, Lin and Prabhu work to save and better the lives of the poor while navigating a maze of underworld peril.

Any story that features a White character and person of color forming a friendship often gets unfairly tagged with a "white savior" criticism. Still, with nuance like this, the value of TV friendships like this one is priceless.

--------------------------

So TV Fanatics, what do you think of our list of Dynamic Duos of 2022?

Was your favorite included?

If not, share your thoughts on who's on your list!

Megan Behnke is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.