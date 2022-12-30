George R.R. Martin Says HBO Max Changes Have "Impacted" Game of Thrones Spinoffs

The continued changes at HBO are shaping the future of the Game of Thrones franchise.

George R.R. Martin opened up in a new blog post about the changes as HBO Max prepares to merge with Discovery+.

Of those changes, Martin said that some of the projects in the works "have been shelved."

However, Martin does not believe these projects are dead yet, adding that he "would not agree that they are dead."

The person who started the GOT universe initially said in the post that he took some time off but is now working on "so many bloody things" that his "head may explode."

Martin didn't say which of the projects had been shelved, but he did give an update on the few that remain in development.

"Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development," Martin wrote.

"None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon."

"A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead."

"You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf."

"All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly," Martin said.

HBO Max has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons recently, thanks to the cancellation of several projects and completed series being removed from the platform's library.

It all started with the cancellation of Batgirl, despite the movie being close to completion.

The streaming service went on to cancel shows that had several episodes in the can, including Minx.

Gordita Chronicles, Westworld, Love Life, and many more shows were also canceled, and all of their episodes were removed from the service.

At the time, it seemed like the shows were gone forever, but more recently, it emerged that Warner Bros. Discovery aims to license these projects out to other streaming services.

The Game of Thrones universe will be a top priority for Warner Bros. Discovery.

House of the Dragon launched with numbers for HBO earlier this year, solidifying itself as one of the top shows on TV.

If some projects have been impacted, it's likely HBO wants to make fewer shows at this point in time.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been on an aggressive cost-cutting strategy of late.

