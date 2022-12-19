Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh is Hopeful Series Can Thrive Without Ellen Pompeo

Grey's Anatomy has survived many cast changes throughout its 17-year existence, but will it be able to survive the loss of its leading lady?

That's the question many have been asking after Ellen Pompeo stunned fans by announcing her exit as a series regular from the ABC medical drama earlier this year.

Kate Walsh, who recently returned as Dr. Addison Montgomery is speaking optimistically about the future of the series despite such a big shift on the horizon.

"The storylines are so strong... The new interns this season, I love that they're all fallible and messed up, and so that makes it, I think, a lot more interesting," Walsh told People while promoting Emily in Paris Season 3 this month.

"Interns and attendings, you have OG's come back like me, and that's been really fun, and also just the writing has never been stronger on the show," she added.

Walsh spent many years away from the series and said that it was easy for her to agree to return as Addison.

"They were very empowered about really talking about what's happening in culture with women and women's health," she explained.

"And they really went into that, I think, in an incredible way." She continued, "So the episodes that I'm working on are so powerful, so I'm really so excited for people to see."

Pompeo is only set to appear in eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 19, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

It's unclear whether she will return for a potential 20th season, but it's hard to imagine ABC wanting to say goodbye to it.

The show remains a hit domestically and internationally, meaning that it makes a lot of money.

Studios are not in the business of saying goodbye to profitable shows, so there's a good chance it will continue for the years to come.

Pompeo stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show this month and opened up about her imminent departure.

“I feel super happy — but, listen, the show has been incredible to me. I’ve loved a lot of the experience, but I gotta mix it up a little bit," Pompeo said when asked about her thoughts on leaving the show.

"I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs," the star added.

"I gotta do something new… you can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

“Nineteen years is longer than people keep their kids in their house… so this is like me going away to college, kinda,” she continued.

