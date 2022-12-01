It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Murder Exclusive Clip: Diana's Epiphany!

Who said the holiday season only means happy-go-lucky Christmas films?

Lifetime may be doling out all the heartwarming, sweet family flicks and adorable romances, but if you like your holidays to have a little more murder, then LMN has you covered.

For those who enjoy watching characters who made it to Santa's Naughty List, It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Murder is the perfect viewing.

Fortunately, Santa came early and delivered us a lovely little clip to provide a sneak peek of what to anticipate in this holiday-themed thriller mystery.

Fret not; there's a dash of romance tossed into the mix if you still need a little loving in your life.

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Murder has a great cast starring Christine Prosperi, Elaine Partnow, Travis Burns, Erin Gray, and a Lifetime favorite, Eric Roberts.

The synopsis teases that a successful woman preparing for her business' busiest time of the year and the biggest season gets some unexpected news that changes everything for her.

While preparing for the season, she discovers that Tippy, her beloved aunt, played by Elaine Partnow, has passed away. And in the aftermath of Tippys' death, she's left Diana her home.

Diana has her work cut out for her dealing with the paperwork surrounding the property, but it's made a bit easier with the help of Matt. He's the estate attorney and her ex from the past, and he intends to win her over again and rekindle their relationship.

Of course, the relationship and his attempts to woo her during the holiday season are put off when Diana realizes that her aunt has died of some mysterious causes.

A series of clues imply that someone close to Tippy is responsible for her death, and Diana intends to get to the bottom of it.

Hopefully, she won't make herself a target in the process!

One of the first suspects on the list would have to be Tippy's neighbor, Brianna.

It seems she's been nothing but helpful to Diana as she sorts through everything. And in the clip, we see that she offers to host Diana for Christmas instead of Diana rushing to leave town.

Although, a red flag may go off when Brianna mentions her daughter.

Check out the exclusive clip below!

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Murder premieres Friday, December 2 at 8/7c on LMN.





Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.