Little Wing Exclusive Clip: Brian Cox Intimidates Teen Girl In Pigeon-Racing Dramedy

We bet that's not a headline that you expected to read today!

But if you're intrigued by the idea of Logan Roy focusing his wrath on a school-age colleague in the world of pigeon racing, then you've come to the right place.

The Paramount+ original film Little Wing will debut on Wednesday, and we've got an exclusive clip ahead of the big premiere.

Based on a New Yorker article by the legendary Susan Orlean, Little Wing tells the story of a teenage girl who gets involved in the high-flying world of pigeon racing during a difficult time in her life.

"Little Wing, a heartwarming coming-of-age story from Awesomeness, will premiere Wednesday, March 13, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the UK and Australia," reads a press release.

"Little Wing follows Kaitlyn, a teen who is reeling from her parents’ divorce and the pending loss of her home.

"She and her best friend hope to solve her mother's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but Kaitlyn, instead, forms a bond with the owner, that leads her to a new outlook on life."

Kaitlyn (Brooklynn Prince) must've been pretty desperate if she was willing to incur the ire of two of the most intimidating badasses in recent TV history!

(Her cop mom is played by Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly.)

But her act of thievery leads to a close bond and a lucrative new hobby.

Of course, a friendship with Brian Cox is the kind that's likely to keep you on your toes.

In the clip below, Cox's character, Jaan, stops by Kaitlyn's house and seems to enjoy taunting his new frenemy with the possibility of pressing charges.

But since this is a "heartwarming coming-of-age story" and not a gritty drama about the horrors of our criminal justice system, it's a safe bet that Jaan will not have Kaitlyn hauled off to the slammer.

In addition to the film's top-tier cast, Little Wing can claim some impressive source material.

In fact, Orlean might be Hollywood's all-time favorite journalist and nonfiction author.

Her 1998 book The Orchid Thief served as the basis for the acclaimed 2002 Nicolas Cage film Adaptation.

And in a late-career left turn that no one saw coming, in 2021, Orlean joined the writing staff of HBO's brilliant comedy series How to With John Wilson.

Is Little Wing another future classic from the pen of Susan Orlean?

Only time will tell, but if we'd watch Brian Cox read the phone book, so we'll definitely be tuning in for what looks like a family-friendly winner.

And we're glad that after all those years of playing Logan, Cox hasn't been ... pigeonholed. Sorry! We couldn't resist!

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you excited to learn about the world of pigeon racing and have a few laughs in the process?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

