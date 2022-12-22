Jeff Garlin Books First Post-Goldbergs Role With Netflix's Never Have I Ever

Jeff Garlin is returning to the small screen.

The one-time Goldbergs actor has joined the cast of the fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

Deadline first reported the news.

Garlin is set to play Len, who will help Devi's mother, Nirmala, consider whether she is finished with relationships.

Never Have I Ever marks Garlin's first TV role after exiting The Goldbergs last season.

Garlin exited the ABC comedy series due to complaints about his on-set behavior.

“It’s always the same thing,” the actor said to Vanity Fair.

“It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate."

"I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently.”

The Goldbergs used editing to keep Garlin's character, Murray, a part of the series for some more episodes, despite the actor not being on the set.

That all came to an end with the Season 10 premiere, which aired earlier this year on ABC, killed off Murry.

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow revealed to EW of the decision to kill the character off.

“We’re starting with optimism about [Erica’s] baby coming and looking forward to the future."

"It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

As for Never Have I Ever, Netflix picked up the fourth season ahead of the premiere of the third season.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer," said Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher at the time of the announcement.

"Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you."

"Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

“We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV.

"I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast."

