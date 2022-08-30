The Goldbergs Shocker: Season 10 Will Kill Off Murray After Jeff Garlin Exit

Jeff Garlin's exit from The Goldbergs was announced late last year, and when the ABC comedy returns for its 10th season, there will be some big changes.

Garlin's character, Murray Goldberg, will be killed off when the series' tenth season gets underway on September 21 on ABC.

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow revealed to EW.

“We’re starting with optimism about [Erica’s] baby coming and looking forward to the future."

"It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Barnow revealed that he had told Garlin he would not be replaced on the show.

“The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I’m assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question," Barnow shares.

"We haven’t had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that.”

Understandably, the big shift will lead to what "feels like a huge reboot" for the show, co-showrunner Chris Bishop shared.

“We have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

Garlin's exit was due to complaints about his on-set behavior.

“It’s always the same thing,” Garlin said to Vanity Fair.

“It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate."

"I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently.”

Initially, The Goldbergs used a body double for the actor to shoot incomplete scenes, leading to complaints about the way it was handled.

Wendi McLendon-Covey responded to the criticism on social media.

“This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season," she said.

"We’re doing our best.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.