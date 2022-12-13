Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Shocking The White Lotus Finale, Reveals Which Character Deserves a "Terrible Fate"

The White Lotus really went there.

The hit HBO drama series killed off Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya on the shocking season finale.

Viewers questioned who was found floating in the ocean all season long, and The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 revealed that Tanya died trying to escape from a yacht.

Throughout The White Lotus Season 2, viewers questioned whether Quentin (Tom Hollander) had been working in cahoots with Tanya's husband, Greg (Tom Gries), to steal her fortune.

It turned out that was the case, as Greg would be the beneficiary of her fortune if Tanya died.

The big episode found Tanya shooting several members of Quentin's team dead as they prepared for her to be killed by Niccolo.

Just when it seemed Tanya was safe, she died trying to jump from the yacht onto a dingy below.

In a new interview with Deadline, Coolidge revealed that creator Mike White told her about the season being set in Sicily before revealing her character would be killed off.

"He said, ‘Sicily is incredible. That's where we're going to film White Lotus 2. You're going to lose your mind, Jennifer. It's so beautiful here'," she recalled.

"And then he goes, 'Oh yeah, one other thing. You're going to die.'"

Wow, right?

White lured viewers into a false sense of security as far as Tanya was concerned because he said he wanted Coolidge in future seasons.

However, that would only work if future seasons were set in the past.

The season finale didn't give fans an update on Greg, but there's a chance he won't get any of the money.

Jack (Leo Woodall) dropped Portia (Hayley Lu Richardson) at the airport, telling her to get back to the U.S. and not be involved with these people.

Coolidge wants Greg to have a dark fate.

"My hope for Greg is that he ends up in some horrific jail somewhere. I think dying would be just too good, too easy for him," Coolidge shared with Deadline.

"He's a really creepy guy and was plotting this woman's murder. From the beginning, he saw a woman with a lot of money and wanted to take it from her, and take her life."

"So, I think he deserves a terrible fate."

Series creator Mike White has hinted that fans should stay tuned to find out what becomes of Greg on the third season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.