Let's Make A Deal Exclusive Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady's Letter to Santa

Let's Make a Deal is here to spread some holiday cheer.

CBS will air two very special episodes of the hit series this week, and we could not be more excited.

The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside!

Then, the celebration continues on December 23 with Wayne Brady writing a letter to Santa and a wise man playing Car Pong.

With a Christmas cruise plus 7 other trips, 4 cars, & even 5 golden rings wrapped for the winning, it is sure to be 2 very merry episodes!

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive look at the episode airing on Friday, featuring Wayne Brady's letter to Santa.

Brady has had a big year, with some big appearances on the small screen.

He recently finished in 3rd place on the Disney+ original series Dancing with the Stars and appeared on Showtime's hit drama series American Gigolo.

The clip shared by CBS is filled with festive cheer as the gang prepares for the holidays.

Wayne has a lot of exciting and comedic things to say in his letter to Santa.

We don't want to spoil what happens in the clip, TV Fanatics.

We want you to watch the clip below and tune in to the exciting episodes as they air this week.

What are your thoughts on the exciting clip?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the series when it airs Thursday and Friday this week, only on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.