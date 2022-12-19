NCIS: Full Trailer Revealed for Explosive Three-Show Crossover

Watching NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i as part of the upcoming three-show crossover will make for a must-watch night of TV.

CBS has unleashed the full-length trailer for the three-hour event, set to air Monday, January 9.

“Whatever we stepped into, it’s big,” NCIS: LA‘s Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) says in the full trailer for the event.

The unprecedented event will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman.

Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play.

While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become.

Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

“We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS, said earlier this year when the first details for the event dropped.

“The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life."

"They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

CBS previously scheduled the special event for January 2, but the network switched things up by delaying it a week.

Bringing these teams together should make for a very different kind of crossover.

Check out the full-length trailer below.

