NCIS Three-Show Crossover Event Unveils Action-Packed Trailer

The NCISverse will stage its first three-show crossover on Monday, January 2.

Across three hours, the teams from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i come together to embark on one of the most dangerous missions to date.

“Call the Guinness Book of Records. We have the most senior field agents at a crime scene,” NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) says in the just-released promotional teaser for the event.

“We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS, last month when the premiere date was revealed.

“The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life."

"They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

The big event will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman.

Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play.

While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become.

Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

Bringing the NCISverse together for the first time should make for an exciting night of TV.

It will be interesting seeing how the universe manages a three-show crossover.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.