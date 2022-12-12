NCIS: Three-Show Crossover Pushed Back at CBS

Fans of NCIS will have to wait a little longer for the franchise's first three-show crossover.

CBS announced over the weekend that the crossover event will now air Monday, January 9, beginning at 8/7c.

There is understandably a lot of excitement for this event, but CBS has not given a reason for the shift.

CBS went public with the news of the NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i team-up back in October.

In the months since details have trickled out.

“We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS, last month when the premiere date was revealed.

“The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life."

"They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

The three-hour project will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman.

Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play.

While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become.

Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

A first-look teaser aired earlier this month that highlighted the teams working together as one.

CBS also recently delayed its highly-anticipated True Lies series adaptation.

A February 23, 2023, premiere date was announced earlier this year, but the network has now pushed the show to Wednesday, March 1.

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.